'Jailer 2' targets bumper opening; crosses ₹50cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has reportedly crossed the ₹50 crore mark in worldwide advance bookings. The news was shared by film industry tracker AB George on X. Calculations by Sacnilk also put the advance at similar levels. With two days to go before its release on Thursday, October 15, ticket sales are expected to increase further as more moviegoers book their seats.
Box office expectations
'Jailer 2' likely to cross ₹100cr mark on opening day
The reported milestone has raised expectations for Jailer 2's opening-day box office performance.
According to George's update, the film is likely to cross the ₹100 crore mark on its worldwide opening day.
Such a start would highlight the sequel's theatrical performance and its ability to attract audiences across different markets.
Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, along with an ensemble cast, has made it one of the most awaited releases.
Booking details
'Jailer 2': Advance booking report from domestic market
As per Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has reportedly crossed the ₹50 crore gross mark in worldwide advance bookings for its opening day.
India contributed over ₹30 crore gross in pre-sales, including blocked seats. The film sold around 14.47 lakh tickets across 13,918 shows at that point.
Tamil Nadu led domestic advance booking figures, followed by Karnataka and Kerala.
Film information
Everything to know about upcoming film
The sequel to the 2023 action thriller Jailer, Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
The film features an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan.
The Hindi version of the film will be released on the same day as its other language versions. Pen Marudhar Entertainment is distributing it in North India.