'Jailer 2' targets bumper opening; crosses ₹50cr in advance bookings

The reported milestone has raised expectations for Jailer 2's opening-day box office performance.

According to George's update, the film is likely to cross the ₹100 crore mark on its worldwide opening day.

Such a start would highlight the sequel's theatrical performance and its ability to attract audiences across different markets.

Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, along with an ensemble cast, has made it one of the most awaited releases.