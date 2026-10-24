'Jailer 2' sets Kollywood opening week record, India total ₹348.85cr
Entertainment
Jailer 2, the much-awaited sequel starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has stormed past ₹348.85 crore in India by October 23.
The film set a new record for Kollywood's biggest opening week at the Indian box office, earning ₹334.35 crore just in its first extended week, beating the previous benchmark set by 2.0.
'Jailer 2' domestic total ₹408.55cr
Even with a slight dip on Day nine, Jailer 2 pulled in ₹14.5 crore that day alone across 10,484 shows.
The film's total domestic gross stands at ₹408.55 crore, with strong numbers from Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada versions.
Internationally it's making waves too, adding up to a worldwide gross of ₹628.05 crore so far.
Rajinikanth now features in four of Kollywood's top five opening-week hits!