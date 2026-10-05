'Jailer 2' trailer: Rajinikanth returns to face idol smugglers
Entertainment
The Jailer 2 trailer just dropped, and Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, now living quietly as a village driver, until his old battle with idol smugglers catches up with him.
The film, hitting theaters worldwide on October 15, picks up where the first left off and promises a fresh round of intense showdowns.
Suryah joins, Balan debuts in Tamil
This time, SJ Suryah steps in with a mysterious role, while Vidya Balan makes her Tamil cinema debut (though her character's still under wraps).
Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar all return for the sequel.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar keeps the mix of action and humor going strong.
Notably missing from the trailer: Vijay Sethupathi.