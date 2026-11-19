Jain's 'Echoes of the Herd' to premiere in Kolkata December
Echoes of the Herd, a Gaddi-language film directed by Dipankar Jain, is set for its world premiere at the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival this December.
The story follows Saiba, a 13-year-old from a shepherd family in the Himalayas, as she tries to keep studying beyond eighth grade, balancing her dreams with family traditions.
Film explores education and tradition
Inspired by Jain's own experiences and his mother's dedication as a teacher, the movie dives into the tension between education and tradition.
It took three and a half years to make, features local newcomers Palak Sharma and Bhumika Thakur, and has already picked up recognition with an award at WAVES Film Bazaar.
The creative team includes co-producers Vikas Kumar and Sharib Khan, cinematographer Vikrant Pratap Singh, and music by Jerry Silvester Vincent.