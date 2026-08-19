Jaipur Literature Festival launches its biggest North American tour

This year brings new stops in Los Angeles and Toronto alongside North Carolina, Seattle, Colorado, New York, and Houston.

Organizers are teaming up with local groups for city-specific sessions that spark real conversations.

Plus, a traveling art show by documentary photographer Vicky Roy will pop up in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Most sessions (about 65%) will dig into nonfiction (think science, tech, history, entrepreneurship) to get people talking and sharing ideas.