Jaipur Literature Festival launches its biggest North American tour
The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is making its biggest North American tour yet, stopping in seven stops from September 11 to October 4.
Expect more than 100 speakers (including Shashi Tharoor, Kai Bird, Shekhar Kapur, and Yann Martel) diving into topics like AI, climate change, and global politics.
Festival adds Toronto and Los Angeles
This year brings new stops in Los Angeles and Toronto alongside North Carolina, Seattle, Colorado, New York, and Houston.
Organizers are teaming up with local groups for city-specific sessions that spark real conversations.
Plus, a traveling art show by documentary photographer Vicky Roy will pop up in Los Angeles and Seattle.
Most sessions (about 65%) will dig into nonfiction (think science, tech, history, entrepreneurship) to get people talking and sharing ideas.