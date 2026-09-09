M Night Shyamalan's 'Remain': Trailer, plot, release date
What's the story
The upcoming film Remain, directed by M. Night Shyamalan and with a story co-conceived by Nicholas Sparks, has dropped its first trailer. The movie features Jake Gyllenhaal as an architect named Tate Gordon who moves to a small coastal town and falls in love with Wren (Phoebe Dynevor). However, things take a supernatural turn as both characters are not what they seem to be.
Trailer highlights
Trailer: A seemingly normal romance takes a supernatural turn
The trailer for Remain starts with a seemingly normal romance between Tate and Wren.
Set against the backdrop of a historic bed-and-breakfast, their relationship takes an unexpected turn when Wren asks Tate why they can't be together.
The tone of the trailer shifts as Tate begins to suspect that there is more to their relationship than meets the eye.
Film details
'Remain' is based on the story Sparks and Shyamalan co-conceived
Remain is a unique collaboration between Shyamalan and Sparks. The two not only came up with the story together, but Shyamalan also worked on the screenplay, with Shyamalan directing the film.
Meanwhile, Sparks wrote a novel based on their shared story.
The film will be released in theaters on February 14, 2027.