'Romy called me': Jake Reiner talks about parents' tragic death
What's the story
Jake Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has opened up about the tragic deaths of his parents. In a recent interview with KABC-TV's Marc Cota-Robles, he revealed how he learned about their deaths from his sister Romy Reiner. "Romy called me, and I screened it because I thought at the time, 'I'm in the middle of something,'" Reiner said.
Family tragedy
'Romy told me our dad was dead'
When Romy called again "immediately," Reiner knew something was wrong.
"Romy told me our dad was dead, and then she said, 'I can't find Mom.'"
"And I immediately went into shock. I need to get out of this train station, and I need to get to my parents' house."
The Reiners were found dead in their home on December 14, 2025.
Crime scene
'A crime scene at your childhood home...'
Reiner, who has worked as a local news reporter, said he had seen crime scenes before but was shocked to find his own family at the center of one.
"When it's your crime scene, like a crime scene at your childhood home, [it's] like the most surreal thing I've ever seen," he said.
Their sibling Nick Reiner is currently behind bars for allegedly killing their parents.
Emotional turmoil
'It manifests into rage, into how unfair this was'
Reiner has been grappling with his grief since his parents' deaths, saying it manifests into "rage" and a sense of unfairness.
"It manifests into rage, into how unfair this was, how I didn't get a say in what happened," he said.
About Nick, he said, "My parents had unconditional love for all three of us."
"I can tell you they never stopped wanting to help him. They never stopped helping him."
Legal proceedings
Nick indicted on murder charges
Earlier this month, Nick was indicted on murder charges in connection with the December 2025 killings of their parents.
The indictment also includes a new alleged special circumstance of lying in wait, in addition to using a knife.
He remains behind bars at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15.
If convicted, he could face death or life without parole.