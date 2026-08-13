Rob Reiner's son indicted for parents' murder: Meaning of charges
What's the story
Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, has been indicted for the murder of his parents. The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two counts of murder after an indictment against him was unsealed. The charges include special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of "lying in wait."
Legal implications
What does 'lying in wait' mean?
Celebrity criminal defense attorney Seth J. Zuckerman, who is not directly involved in the case, explained the meaning of "lying in wait."
He told Page Six, "Lying in wait is a legal-specific action where you concealed the purpose, you waited, and you launched a surprise attack."
He added that Rob and Michele might have been "unaware that this was going to happen" and Reiner could have been "watching and waiting."
Evidence requirement
How can one prove Reiner was 'lying in wait'?
Zuckerman said there must be some evidence proving that there was a waiting period before Reiner allegedly made his move.
"There must be some evidence here, whether it's surveillance footage, text messages, witness testimony, a diary entry or something that shows that he was lying and waiting for any plans to do this," he said.
Defense implications
How does this charge affect Reiner's defense?
The "lying in wait" charge could complicate the defense's argument for insanity, as Reiner has struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues.
Zuckerman noted that this charge indicates a level of intent and premeditation that could undermine claims of sudden insanity.
"This is direct evidence of the defendant's state of mind," he added.
Sentencing impact
Potential penalties for Reiner
The "lying in wait" charge could also lead to harsher sentencing, including the death penalty or life without parole.
Zuckerman noted that this charge makes the case eligible for these severe penalties.
However, he added that California currently has a moratorium (temporary prohibition) on the death penalty under Governor Gavin Newsom.
Upcoming hearing
More on the double murder case
Reiner is accused of murdering his parents inside their Brentwood home on December 14, 2025.
He was arrested hours after the discovery of their bodies.
The case will proceed to trial more quickly due to the grand jury indictment.
Reiner will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on September 15.