Rob Reiner's sister stands by nephew Nick during murder trial
What's the story
Annie Reiner, the sister of Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner, has been supporting her nephew Nick Reiner since he was charged with the murders of his parents in December 2025. A source told Page Six, "Annie has been supportive of Nick throughout the legal proceedings." "Despite the circumstances surrounding the case, she has remained in his corner, and her presence has meant a great deal to him."
Health concerns
Nick's health is 'rapidly deteriorating'
Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about Nick's health condition at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.
A source close to the Reiner family told Daily Mail that he is "rapidly deteriorating."
"Nick no longer looks like Nick...No one would recognize him."
They added, "He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on."
Legal status
Nick charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder
Nick, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia before the murders and has a history of drug addiction, is currently facing two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances.
He pleaded not guilty in February.
If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.
Case details
Nick allegedly killed his parents
Nick was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on December 14, 2025, after his parents were found dead in their Brentwood home.
The couple had been married since 1989 and had two more children: Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner.
Before marrying Michele, Rob was married to Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. During this marriage, he adopted her daughter Tracy Reiner.