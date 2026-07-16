Rob Reiner's sister stands by nephew Nick during murder trial

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about Nick's health condition at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

A source close to the Reiner family told Daily Mail that he is "rapidly deteriorating."

"Nick no longer looks like Nick...No one would recognize him."

They added, "He is almost bald because they have to keep his hair super short to keep the bugs out, and he is super skinny because of the intense medication he is on."