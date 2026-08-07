Jake T Austin disappointed over 'Wizards of Waverly...' spinoff snub

Austin, 31, said, "To all the Wizards fans, just wanted to say for the record how disappointed I am to have not been included in the spinoff."

"Unfortunately, the powers that be decided to take the show in a different direction and my character wasn't part of the equation."

"Even though I wasn't involved, I still have nothing but love for my former castmates and wish them continued success."

"Thank you to all the fans who watched over the years."