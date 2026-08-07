Jake T Austin disappointed over 'Wizards of Waverly...' spinoff snub
What's the story
Jake T. Austin, who played Max Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, has expressed disappointment at not being part of the recent spinoff series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. The actor revealed on Instagram Stories that he had been "100% in" when asked about reprising his role in 2020 but was ultimately left out of the sequel series.
Actor's statement
'Even though I wasn't involved...'
Austin, 31, said, "To all the Wizards fans, just wanted to say for the record how disappointed I am to have not been included in the spinoff."
"Unfortunately, the powers that be decided to take the show in a different direction and my character wasn't part of the equation."
"Even though I wasn't involved, I still have nothing but love for my former castmates and wish them continued success."
"Thank you to all the fans who watched over the years."
Show's evolution
About 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place'
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which premiered in October 2024, is a continuation of the original series that aired from 2007 to 2012.
The sequel follows Justin Russo, played by David Henrie, as he navigates life with his wife Giada and their sons Roman and Milo.
Selena Gomez reprised her role as Alex.
Meanwhile, the spinoff concluded with a four-part finale on Tuesday.
Cast reactions
'It would not be over if the OG wizards...'
Austin wasn't the only original cast member to voice disappointment over the sequel series' ending.
David DeLuise, who played family patriarch Jerry Russo and appeared in two episodes of the revival, criticized the finale for not featuring more original cast members.
He responded to an Entertainment Tonight video about the show, writing in the comments section, "It would not be over if the OG wizards were really there. Missed opportunity."