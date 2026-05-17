James Cameron to explore new technologies for upcoming 'Avatar' films

Filmmaker James Cameron recently revealed that he is exploring new technologies to make the upcoming Avatar films more efficient. The director aims to cut down on both production time and costs for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, which are still in development. "We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time," he said on The Empire Film Podcast.

Production goals Cameron aims to reduce production time and costs Cameron has set ambitious goals for the upcoming Avatar films. He wants to cut their production time in half and reduce costs by one-third. However, he acknowledged that developing this new approach could take time. "And so, it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that," he said. "And in the meantime, I'll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things."

Franchise future Uncertainty looms over future of 'Avatar' franchise Cameron has previously expressed uncertainty about the future of the Avatar franchise beyond the currently planned films. He had earlier said that he would "hold a press conference" if he decided not to continue making Avatar movies. "I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does," he had said.

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