James Cameron warns Netflix-Warner merger could be 'disastrous' for theaters
James Cameron, the director behind Avatar and Titanic, isn't happy about Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.
In a letter to US Sen. Mike Lee, he warned this could be "disastrous" for movie theaters and cost thousands of jobs.
He's especially worried that Netflix's streaming-first style will hurt the traditional movie experience and doubts they'll stick to their promises about giving films time in theaters.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos responds to Cameron's concerns
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos pushed back, saying they're committed to 45-day theater runs.
He brushed off Cameron's worries, saying Cameron "chose to be part of the Paramount disinformation campaign that's been going on for months about this deal."
Cameron has been making movies for over 4 decades
Cameron has been making movies for over four decades and has openly supported theaters over streaming before—he even called himself a "humble movie farmer" who values the big-screen experience.