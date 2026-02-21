James Cameron warns Netflix-Warner merger could be 'disastrous' for theaters Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

James Cameron, the director behind Avatar and Titanic, isn't happy about Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a letter to US Sen. Mike Lee, he warned this could be "disastrous" for movie theaters and cost thousands of jobs.

He's especially worried that Netflix's streaming-first style will hurt the traditional movie experience and doubts they'll stick to their promises about giving films time in theaters.