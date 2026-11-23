'Paper Tiger' to release in India on November 27
What's the story
The acclaimed crime drama Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray and featuring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, will hit Indian theaters on November 27. The film is being distributed by PVRINOX Pictures. It premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and marks Gray's return to New York crime stories.
Film synopsis
Film's plot and characters
Set in 1986, Paper Tiger tells the story of two brothers whose dreams of a better life take a perilous turn when they get involved with the Russian mafia.
What starts as a chance to secure financial stability soon threatens to tear their family apart, testing their brotherhood.
Driver plays Gary Pearl, an ex-NYPD officer who pulls his younger brother Irwin (Teller) into this dubious business deal.
Character details
How does Johansson fit into the story?
Johansson plays Hester Pearl, Irwin's wife, whose family life is increasingly threatened by the consequences of the brothers' decisions.
Meanwhile, Teller's character, Irwin, is an engineer and family man who initially hesitates but eventually finds himself trapped in a web of circumstances beyond his control.
The film has received positive reviews from international critics.
Director's journey
Gray's previous films that competed at Cannes
At Cannes, Paper Tiger was in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or, adding to Gray's long-standing relationship with the festival.
The director has previously competed with films like The Yards, We Own the Night, The Immigrant, and Armageddon Time.
His filmography also includes Little Odessa, Two Lovers, and Ad Astra.