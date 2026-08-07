Wait for 'The Batman 3' gets even longer
What's the story
James Gunn, the DC Studios boss, has denied rumors that The Batman: Part II will be shot back-to-back with The Batman: Part III. In a recent Q&A session on Threads, he confirmed that the two sequels are not filming "simultaneously." This comes as director Matt Reeves continues to work on his sequel in Gotham City. If fans had thought they'd have to wait less for the third part, that wish just got squashed.
Sequel updates
Reeves recently shared test shots of Pattinson as Batman
Reeves recently shared some test shots of Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight on social media. The images also featured the Batmobile in a snowy winter setting, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming sequel.
Last July, Gunn had revealed that the script for The Batman: Part II was complete after several delays.
Production timeline
'The Batman' sequel's filming, release date pushed
Filming for The Batman: Part II was originally slated to begin in the spring, as revealed in a letter to Warner Bros. Discovery's shareholders last August.
However, the release date of the sequel was pushed to February 18, 2028, last month.
This was concurrent with Reeves teasing the sequel with camera test footage of Pattinson in costume.
The first The Batman film came out in March 2022.