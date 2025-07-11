James Gunn praises Bollywood's Superman as 'Best'
James Gunn, director of the new Superman movie, just called a classic Govinda clip from 1988's Dariya Dil "the best."
In the viral scene, Govinda rocks a homemade Superman suit while Kimi Katkar shows up as Spider-Woman—giving fans a mashup of Bollywood flair and superhero vibes.
'Tu Mera Superman'—a fun superhero mashup
This quirky song sequence, "Tu Mera Superman," has become an internet favorite for its playful tribute to superheroes.
Even though it's more fun than serious superhero action, people love how it blends Bollywood style with Western comic legends.
Meanwhile, watch out for Gunn's 'Superman'
Gunn's own Superman film lands in theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.
He recently thanked Indian fans in a special video, saying Superman is "a movie for the world," and lead actor David Corenswet invited everyone to catch it on release day.