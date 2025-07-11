Sanjay Dutt hopes for no clash between 'The Raja Saab' and 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Sanjay Dutt is juggling two big releases—Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab—both landing on December 5, 2025.

While promoting his Kannada film KD - The Devil, he shared, "It's amazing. Two different kinds of roles I'm playing. 'Dhurandhar' is different, and 'The Raja Saab' is different. I don't want the films to clash, and I hope they don't. Every film has its own journey."