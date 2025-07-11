Sanjay Dutt hopes for no clash between 'The Raja Saab' and 'Dhurandhar'
Sanjay Dutt is juggling two big releases—Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab—both landing on December 5, 2025.
While promoting his Kannada film KD - The Devil, he shared, "It's amazing. Two different kinds of roles I'm playing. 'Dhurandhar' is different, and 'The Raja Saab' is different. I don't want the films to clash, and I hope they don't. Every film has its own journey."
One is a Telugu film, the other a Hindi film
The Raja Saab is a Telugu film starring Prabhas, Dutt, and Malavika Mohanan, directed by Maruthi.
Dhurandhar is a film with Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, and Dutt himself, directed by Aditya Dhar.
Learning Telugu for Prabhas's role; praises stars
At the event, Dutt talked about learning Telugu for his role with Prabhas and praised stars like Prabhas and Chiranjeevi for their passion.
He also reflected that Telugu cinema feels more driven by creativity these days compared to Bollywood's focus on box office numbers.