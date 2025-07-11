Next Article
James Gunn reveals reasons behind Henry Cavill's Superman exit
Big change for Superman fans: Henry Cavill is officially out, and David Corenswet is stepping in as the new Man of Steel for the 2025 movie.
DC Studios's bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran made the call as part of their plan to reboot the franchise with a fresh start.
'Superman: Legacy' will explore Superman's life on Earth
Instead of another origin story, this film will dive into Superman balancing his Kryptonian roots with his life on Earth.
The story features a younger cast and aims to bring new energy—and some new faces—to the DC Universe.