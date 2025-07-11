Next Article
Mrunal Thakur reveals new poster for 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, and the new trailer promises plenty of laughs and wild moments.
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this sequel to the 2012 hit lands in theaters on July 25.
The teaser shows Jassi caught up in hilarious trouble, especially when he finds himself surrounded by a house full of women.
Watch the romantic song featuring Scottish landscapes
The film also features Mrunal Thakur (who teased fans with a fun poster), Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev.
There's a romantic track called Pehla Tu Duja Tu—sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Jaani—set against scenic Scottish backdrops.
Produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, it looks like another round of comedy and chaos is on the way.