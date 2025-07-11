Mrunal Thakur reveals new poster for 'Son of Sardaar 2' Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, and the new trailer promises plenty of laughs and wild moments.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, this sequel to the 2012 hit lands in theaters on July 25.

The teaser shows Jassi caught up in hilarious trouble, especially when he finds himself surrounded by a house full of women.