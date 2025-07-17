Next Article
James Gunn unveils 1st Supergirl poster after Superman's triumph
James Gunn just shared the first poster for "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El.
This new DC Universe film, directed by Craig Gillespie, is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.
Supergirl's poster makes a clear distinction from Superman
The poster swaps Superman's classic "LOOK UP" for a punchy "LOOK OUT," making it clear this Supergirl stands apart.
Alcock sports a red skirt, boots, the House of El crest, and a comic-inspired trench coat.
Gunn has suggested that her take on Supergirl will be "unlike anything we've ever seen"—and the vibe definitely feels different from Superman's.