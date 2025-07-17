James Gunn unveils 1st Supergirl poster after Superman's triumph

Supergirl's poster makes a clear distinction from Superman

The poster swaps Superman's classic "LOOK UP" for a punchy "LOOK OUT," making it clear this Supergirl stands apart.

Alcock sports a red skirt, boots, the House of El crest, and a comic-inspired trench coat.

Gunn has suggested that her take on Supergirl will be "unlike anything we've ever seen"—and the vibe definitely feels different from Superman's.