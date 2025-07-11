James Gunn's Superman records high pre-release sales in India
James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is flying into Indian theaters on July 11.
David Corenswet steps into the cape as Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult taking on Lex Luthor.
The story dives into Superman's struggle to balance his Kryptonian roots with his life on Earth.
You can watch it in IMAX and standard 2D
You'll find Superman showing at major cinema chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. It's being screened in IMAX 3D and standard 2D formats.
Ticket prices range from ₹100 to ₹800 depending on where and how you want to watch.
Advance bookings have already crossed 55,000 tickets for opening day—so expect packed halls!
Early numbers suggest the film could make ₹8-9 crore at the box office on day one, even as it goes up against Bollywood releases aimed at different crowds.