James Taylor says he and wife Kim declined Swift-Kelce invite
Entertainment
James Taylor, the legendary singer-songwriter, recently shared why he and his wife Kim missed the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Speaking at his July 4 concert, he told fans they were invited to the Madison Square Garden ceremony but chose not to go, wishing the newlyweds "happiness and smooth sailing."
Sandler officiated Swift and Kelce
Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding was a major celebrity event at Madison Square Garden with about 1,000 guests, including Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, and Paul Rudd. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.
The couple's engagement on Aug. 26, 2025, was announced with a playful post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ," which fans loved.