'Back to the Future' actor James Tolkan dies at 94

Hollywood actor James Tolkan, best known for his roles in the Back to the Future franchise and Top Gun, has died at 94. The news was confirmed by a family spokesperson on Friday and by writer-producer Bob Gale. Tolkan "passed away peacefully in Saranac Lake, NY" on Thursday, according to Gale's tribute on the Back to the Future website .

Career highlights Tolkan's 5 decades in showbiz included 'Top Gun' Tolkan's career spanned over five decades, with his first TV credit in the 1960 series Naked City and his last in the 2015 film Bone Tomahawk. He is most remembered for playing Vice Principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future films. His other notable roles include Commander Tom Jardian (aka Stinger) in Top Gun (1986) and appearances in WarGames, The Amityville Horror, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Background Tolkan studied acting after Navy service Born on June 20, 1931, in Calumet, Michigan, Tolkan studied at Coe College and the University of Iowa after joining the US Navy. He later moved to New York City to pursue acting, studying at The Actors Studio under Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg. In a 2021 interview with Reality of Wrestling, he recalled arriving in New York with just $75 in his pocket and no connections.

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