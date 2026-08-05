Jamie Foxx set to headline action film 'Deadlocked'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has signed on for his next project, Deadlocked. The action film will be distributed globally by Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline. Directed by Indian filmmaker Nikhil Bhat, the movie tells the story of a grieving former Marine who is forced back into action during a deadly hostage situation while serving jury duty.
Streaming platform
Film will stream on Prime Video
Deadlocked will stream on Prime Video.
The script is written by Eric Scot Anderson and Matt Takejiro Bosack, based on their original idea.
The film's producers include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger for Range, Dave Caplan for C2, and Foxx himself through Foxxhole Productions.
Actor's portfolio
Foxx's recent and upcoming projects
Foxx was recently seen in Back in Action, an action-comedy that became Netflix's biggest English-language movie debut since 2022.
He will soon be seen in the Olympic boxing drama Fight for '84 on Netflix.
Foxx is also the executive producer and host of the game show Beat Shazam on Fox.
Meanwhile, Bhat's breakout feature, Kill, was sold to Lionsgate in a mid-seven-figure deal after its premiere at TIFF.
The film had a wide theatrical release in 2024.