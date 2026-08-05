Jamie Foxx set to headline action film 'Deadlocked'

Foxx was recently seen in Back in Action, an action-comedy that became Netflix's biggest English-language movie debut since 2022.

He will soon be seen in the Olympic boxing drama Fight for '84 on Netflix.

Foxx is also the executive producer and host of the game show Beat Shazam on Fox.

Meanwhile, Bhat's breakout feature, Kill, was sold to Lionsgate in a mid-seven-figure deal after its premiere at TIFF.

The film had a wide theatrical release in 2024.