Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Lynch's shows land NBC pilot orders

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:19 pm Jan 30, 202602:19 pm

NBC has given the green light to two new pilots, namely a romantic comedy titled Newlyweds and a yet-to-be-titled comedy about therapists who are also best friends. The latter will star Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal in lead roles. Newlyweds is a later-in-life romance that follows a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who impulsively marry after a whirlwind courtship. Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz, is set to executive produce.