Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Lynch's shows land NBC pilot orders
What's the story
NBC has given the green light to two new pilots, namely a romantic comedy titled Newlyweds and a yet-to-be-titled comedy about therapists who are also best friends. The latter will star Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal in lead roles. Newlyweds is a later-in-life romance that follows a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who impulsively marry after a whirlwind courtship. Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz, is set to executive produce.
Comedy series
Untitled comedy series about therapists
The untitled comedy series centers on Jill (Lynch) and Ginger (Sagal), lifelong opposites whose differences make them an inseparable and effective team. The show is written by Kari Lizer, who is known for creating The New Adventures of Old Christine. The series is inspired by the real-life friendship between therapists Pepper Schwartz and Janet Lever.
Production team
Executive producers and production details
The untitled comedy series is produced by Paramount Television Studios. The executive producers include Lynch, Sagal, Lizer, and Krista Vernoff, Andrew Stearn, and Alexandre Schmitt from Trip the Light Productions. Schwartz and Lever serve as consulting producers. Meanwhile, Newlyweds is written by Gail Lerner, who has previously worked on Will & Grace and Black-ish.