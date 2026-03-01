Jamie Lee Curtis to headline 'Murder, She Wrote' reboot

Curtis is excited to take on this challenge

Curtis says she's very excited for this project, which is directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) and written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money).

The original show was a massive hit in its day, drawing up to 25 million viewers a week.

While Lansbury once worried a reboot might lose some of the original's charm, fans are curious to see Curtis bring her own twist to Fletcher.