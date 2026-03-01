Jamie Lee Curtis to headline 'Murder, She Wrote' reboot
Entertainment
Jamie Lee Curtis is officially taking on the iconic role of Jessica Fletcher in Universal's new Murder, She Wrote movie, coming December 22, 2027.
Curtis, famous for Halloween and Everything Everywhere All at Once, steps into the shoes of Angela Lansbury's beloved mystery writer-turned-sleuth from the classic TV series.
Curtis is excited to take on this challenge
Curtis says she's very excited for this project, which is directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) and written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money).
The original show was a massive hit in its day, drawing up to 25 million viewers a week.
While Lansbury once worried a reboot might lose some of the original's charm, fans are curious to see Curtis bring her own twist to Fletcher.