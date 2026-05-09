'Make-or-break moment': Jamie Lever opens up on 'Matka King'

Career shift

'I thought that if I didn't perform here...'

Lever, known for her comedic roles, told Mid-Day, "When I was on the set of Matka King, I had to calm down all the comedy that resides within me." "This was a make-or-break moment." "I thought that if I didn't perform here, I would never be accepted as an actor who can pull off a serious performance." She revealed, "My dad has been getting calls from people, who are appreciating my work."