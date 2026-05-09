'Make-or-break moment': Jamie Lever opens up on 'Matka King'
What's the story
Jamie Lever, who plays Sulabha Rao in Matka King, recently opened up about working on the series and the future of her character. The show, which stars Vijay Varma in the lead role, has been confirmed for a second season. However, Lever is unsure about her character's fate as she was imprisoned at the end of Season 1.
Career shift
'I thought that if I didn't perform here...'
Lever, known for her comedic roles, told Mid-Day, "When I was on the set of Matka King, I had to calm down all the comedy that resides within me." "This was a make-or-break moment." "I thought that if I didn't perform here, I would never be accepted as an actor who can pull off a serious performance." She revealed, "My dad has been getting calls from people, who are appreciating my work."
Role evolution
'I was conscious that it should not look funny...'
Lever added, "On the first day of the shoot, all I was thinking was that I shouldn't make a fool of myself." "It was an emotional scene. So, I was conscious that it should not look funny or silly." The actor also revealed that director Nagraj Manjule had assured her, "Sulabha needs to get out of the jail."