Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' renewed for Season 2
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has announced a second season of its popular Indian gambling crime drama, Matka King. The first season, which starred Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a humble cotton trader who becomes an illegal gambling kingpin in 1960s Bombay (now Mumbai), was the service's most-watched new scripted show in two years. It trended in the Top 10 across 37 countries and ranked first in 17 countries within its opening week, reported Deadline.
Season 2
Here's what we know about Season 2
The plot of Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but Prime Video teased that "The game of Matka is far from over, and neither is Brij Bhatti's reign. Matka King Season 2 is where the real stake begins." The show was created and written by Abhay Koranne and director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. It was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment.
Cast and crew
Cast of 'Matka King' S01
The first season of Matka King was a star-studded affair with Varma leading the pack. He was joined by Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover. The ensemble cast also featured Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini.