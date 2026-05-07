Vijay Varma's 'Matka King' renewed for Season 2

Season 2

Here's what we know about Season 2

The plot of Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but Prime Video teased that "The game of Matka is far from over, and neither is Brij Bhatti's reign. Matka King Season 2 is where the real stake begins." The show was created and written by Abhay Koranne and director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. It was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment.