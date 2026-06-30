Jamir Nazir wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize despite AI accusations

Granta halts publication of regional winners

Nazir explained that he uses speech-to-text software because of a chronic health condition, not AI tools.

Judge Sharma Taylor called his writing "polished" with a "melodic voice lingers long after the final line."

After plagiarism claims popped up, an AI detection tool flagged three regional winners (including Nazir). The Commonwealth Foundation then did a full review and cleared all finalists, saying there was no evidence of AI use.

Granta has now decided to stop publishing these regional winners over concerns of editorial integrity.