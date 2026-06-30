Jamir Nazir wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize despite AI accusations
Trinidadian author Jamir Nazir just won the 2026 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for "The Serpent in the Grove," representing the Caribbean.
But right after his story was published, some people accused him of using AI to write it.
Despite the buzz, the organizers stood by Nazir and kept him as the winner.
Granta halts publication of regional winners
Nazir explained that he uses speech-to-text software because of a chronic health condition, not AI tools.
Judge Sharma Taylor called his writing "polished" with a "melodic voice lingers long after the final line."
After plagiarism claims popped up, an AI detection tool flagged three regional winners (including Nazir). The Commonwealth Foundation then did a full review and cleared all finalists, saying there was no evidence of AI use.
Granta has now decided to stop publishing these regional winners over concerns of editorial integrity.