Jammu and Kashmir launches 1st International Film Festival in Srinagar
Entertainment
Jammu and Kashmir is rolling out its first-ever International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) in Srinagar from Monday, aiming to bring back the region's filmmaking buzz.
The four-day event, themed Rang-e-Cinema, will showcase 135 films from 40 countries at venues across Srinagar, Jammu, and even Gulmarg.
Film festival opens with 'Dead Dog'
Expect a packed schedule with film screenings, masterclasses, and panel talks featuring filmmakers from around the world.
There's also a floating cinema showing classic Bollywood movies shot in Kashmir: think Kashmir Ki Kali and Kabhi Kabhie.
Big prizes are up for grabs too: ₹25 lakh for Best Film and ₹10 lakh for best film in the 'J&K select' category.
The festival opens with Dead Dog by Lebanese director Sarah Francis.