Jammu and Kashmir to host 1st IFFJK with 875 submissions
Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for its very first International Film Festival (IFFJK), happening September 7-10, 2026.
Organized by DIPR and NFDC, the event has already attracted 875 film submissions from around 50 countries, pretty impressive for a debut!
It's clear filmmakers worldwide are curious about what Jammu and Kashmir has to offer.
IFFJK to host masterclasses and panels
IFFJK isn't just about screening films; it's set to bring together creators, students, and cinema fans for masterclasses, panel talks, and interactive sessions.
The festival aims to highlight Jammu and Kashmir's natural beauty and cultural vibe while encouraging collaboration across borders.
This all follows the launch of the Kashmir Film Development Council, which is working hard to make filming in the region easier and more appealing.