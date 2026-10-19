Jammwal criticizes bystanders after shots at Shroff's car in Mumbai
Entertainment
After shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, Vidyut Jammwal spoke up about the incident, raising questions about public safety.
He wondered why no one, especially the bystanders present, stepped in or chased after the attackers, highlighting how important quick action is in moments like these.
Jammwal urges bystanders, asks Mumbai Police
Jammwal shared his disappointment, saying, "Out of so many people, someone should have caught the attackers, or someone should have run after them."
He urged both fans and bystanders to be more proactive if something like this happens again and called on Mumbai Police to step up security so everyone feels safer.