Jammwal's 'Street Fighter' earns $51.1 million and beats 'Jailer 2' worldwide

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, made a splash by joining the ₹500 crore club soon after its October 15 release, earning ₹224 crore ($23.5 million) in its first four days.

In North America, it landed at ninth place for the weekend with $3.2 million but saw a dip from its strong Thursday start.

Meanwhile, Street Fighter, boosted by stars like Noah Centineo and Jason Momoa, is still drawing big crowds and keeping up its momentum at theaters worldwide.