'Jana Nayagan' releases on January 9, 2026

'Jana Nayagan' audio launch tomorrow: 'Thalapathy' Vijay lands in Malaysia

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Dec 26, 202506:00 pm

What's the story

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has arrived in Malaysia for the audio launch of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. The event will also feature a concert celebrating the actor's legacy in Tamil cinema over the years. The film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. It is reportedly Vijay's last cinematic venture before he retires from cinema to focus on politics.