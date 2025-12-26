'Jana Nayagan' audio launch tomorrow: 'Thalapathy' Vijay lands in Malaysia
What's the story
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has arrived in Malaysia for the audio launch of his upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. The event will also feature a concert celebrating the actor's legacy in Tamil cinema over the years. The film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. It is reportedly Vijay's last cinematic venture before he retires from cinema to focus on politics.
Family absence
Vijay's family reportedly skipped the audio launch event
While Vijay arrived in Malaysia for the audio launch, his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, were notably absent. The film's makers shared images of the superstar disembarking from a plane, captioning it with "Thalapathy entry.. Blast-u Blast-u." He was seen wearing a dark blue denim shirt with jeans and sleek spectacles. The audio launch is set for Saturday.
Film details
'Jana Nayagan' features an ensemble cast
Jana Nayagan is a political action drama directed by H Vinoth and stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, among others in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi as Jana Nayakudu and Jan Neta respectively.