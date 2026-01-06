'Jana Nayagan' censor certificate issue: HC to hear case tomorrow

The Madras High Court has postponed the hearing of a petition filed by the makers of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay . The production house, KVN Productions, has sought judicial intervention to expedite the issuance of a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is set to release on Friday, January 9.

Details 'Jana Nayagan' was submitted to CBFC on December 18 The Jana Nayagan team had submitted the film to the CBFC on December 18. While the certification committee suggested a few cuts, the filmmakers agreed to the changes. However, the censor certificate is still pending. The case has been adjourned to Wednesday after a hearing before Justice PD Asha on Tuesday, per Times Now.

Legal proceedings Producers argued delay could affect film's commercial prospects During the hearing, producers argued that the delay was unnecessary and could affect the film's commercial prospects. They contended that repeated referrals to review were halting the film's scheduled release. However, Additional Solicitor General Sundaresan, representing CBFC, questioned the urgency of their petition since they had announced a release date before completing certification. The court then directed CBFC to file relevant documents related to the re-examination committee and adjourned the matter till January 7 at 2:15pm.