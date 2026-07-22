'Jana Nayagan' director clarifies no scenes shot during Karur stampede
What's the story
H Vinoth, the director of the upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan, has denied any connection between the movie's shooting and the recent Karur stampede incident. In an interview with NDTV, he called such claims "false with political intentions." The film stars Vijay and is set to release on Thursday.
Investigation
'You can easily find out whether any scenes...'
Vinoth stressed that a police investigation could easily prove that no scenes from Jana Nayagan were filmed during the Karur campaign.
He said, "No scenes were shot during the Karur stampede."
"You can easily find out whether any scenes from the movie were shot during the Karur campaign."
"This can be verified through a police investigation."
Director's insight
Here's why Vijay picked 'Jana Nayagan'
Vinoth revealed that Vijay chose Jana Nayagan over other options.
He said, "Vijay Sir liked Jana Nayagan script when he had options. He felt it was better to do Jana Nayagan."
"When he wanted to choose the director, Vijay would have selected me, as I have directed Nerkonda Paarvai."
"The discussion went on. I gave my opinion. I wanted to bring change in antagonist role."
"He also accepted that. We agreed mutually and started to work on the movie."
Production hurdles
'It was a very stressful moment and...'
Vinoth also spoke about the difficulties faced during production, including delays and certification issues.
He thanked Vijay and producer KVN for their unwavering support during this challenging time.
"It was a very stressful moment and very hard days. Hero and producer stood strong."
"Vijay Sir and KVN Sir gave strong support...Though I had emotional pain, they protected and took care of us."