'Jana Nayagan' hits July 23 half inspired by 'Bhagavanth Kesari'
Entertainment
Vijay's next big film, Jana Nayagan, is hitting theaters July 23, 2026, and it's not your typical remake.
Director H Vinoth shared that the movie is only one-half inspired by the Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari, with plenty of new twists added for Tamil audiences.
'Jana Nayagan' retains 60% original story
Vinoth explained they kept about 60% of the original story in the first half, but switched things up in the second half with fresh themes like political conflict and democracy.
The project came together after Vijay liked its focus on women's empowerment and wanted it to fit his unique style.
The cast also features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.