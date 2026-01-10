'Extremely difficult': 'Jana Nayagan' producer on legal tussle with CBFC

Venkat K Narayana, the producer of Thalapathy Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan, has spoken about the ongoing standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In a video statement shared on social media, he detailed the sequence of events surrounding the film's certification and expressed gratitude for fans' unwavering support. The film was scheduled to release on January 9, but the legal battle means it won't premiere for at least another two weeks .

Certification saga Narayana detailed the film's certification journey Narayana revealed that Jana Nayagan was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, and was viewed by an examining committee. On December 22, they received an email stating that the film would be granted a U/A 16+ certificate with some changes. "We incorporated the suggested changes and resubmitted the film," he said, adding that they believed they were ready to release it. However, formal certification was still awaited.

Unexpected referral Film referred to revising committee before planned release Just days before the planned release, Jana Nayagan was unexpectedly referred to the revising committee based on a complaint from an unidentified individual. "Then, just a few days before our planned release...we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on a single complainant," Narayana said. "With time running out to approach the revising committee...we approached the honorable High Court."

Court developments Legal proceedings and interim stay on certification After hearing the matter on January 6 and 7, the court directed that a U/A 16+ certificate be issued. However, CBFC immediately challenged this decision, leading to an interim stay on the order. The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 21. Narayana also apologized to all those affected by the delay. He said, "This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul, and years of hardwork into this film."

Producer's statement Narayana emphasized Vijay's deserved farewell Narayana concluded his statement by emphasizing the significance of Jana Nayagan. "Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans and the respect of the industry," he said. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol.