'Jana Nayagan' receives 'A' certificate, actor Vijay's 2nd 'A' film Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

After much buzz, Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan has officially received an "A" certificate from the censor board.

Some fans thought this was his first adult-rated movie, but actually, Baghavathi (2002) beat it to the punch nearly 24 years ago.

That film got its rating for violent scenes: director A Venkatesh once shared that "at that time, the censor board was very strict."

Now, Jana Nayagan joins Baghavathi as only the second Vijay film with this tag.