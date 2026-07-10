'Jana Nayagan' receives 'A' certificate, actor Vijay's 2nd 'A' film
Entertainment
After much buzz, Vijay's new film Jana Nayagan has officially received an "A" certificate from the censor board.
Some fans thought this was his first adult-rated movie, but actually, Baghavathi (2002) beat it to the punch nearly 24 years ago.
That film got its rating for violent scenes: director A Venkatesh once shared that "at that time, the censor board was very strict."
Now, Jana Nayagan joins Baghavathi as only the second Vijay film with this tag.
Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' opens July 24
Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth.
It runs a hefty 183 minutes and is expected to land in theaters on July 24, putting all the speculation about its release to rest.