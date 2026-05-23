Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is still awaiting certification, reveals producer
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie was sent to the revising committee just days before its planned January release. Five months later, despite a major leak and Vijay's ascension to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, it has not yet received certification.
Producer's update
'Waiting for certificate to come...': Narayana
Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, the producer of Jana Nayagan, recently spoke to the press about the film's status amid a temple visit. "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan." "But as I told, we're waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they're going to give it anytime soon."
Release plans
Release date to be announced after certification
Narayana further revealed, "Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate." "We'll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands." "And we'll release it in a grand way throughout the world." The film was initially scheduled to hit theaters on January 9 but was delayed over a complaint filed by an examining committee member, leading to its referral to the revising committee.
Actor's involvement
Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde also part of cast
According to a report by India Today, Vijay recently asked Narayana to return to Chennai from the Cannes Film Festival. Narayana was attending industry meetings and screenings at the festival, but the actor-politician wanted him back to oversee the final stages of the film's release. It remains unclear when Jana Nayagan, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, will finally be released.