Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is still awaiting certification, reveals producer

The much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan , starring Vijay and directed by H Vinoth, is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie was sent to the revising committee just days before its planned January release. Five months later, despite a major leak and Vijay's ascension to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, it has not yet received certification.

Producer's update 'Waiting for certificate to come...': Narayana Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, the producer of Jana Nayagan, recently spoke to the press about the film's status amid a temple visit. "This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan." "But as I told, we're waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they're going to give it anytime soon."

Release plans Release date to be announced after certification Narayana further revealed, "Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate." "We'll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands." "And we'll release it in a grand way throughout the world." The film was initially scheduled to hit theaters on January 9 but was delayed over a complaint filed by an examining committee member, leading to its referral to the revising committee.

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