Vijay opens up on 'Jana Nayagan' delay, Karur stampede

Actor-turned-politician Vijay recently spoke about his upcoming film Jana Nayagan being stuck in limbo after it couldn't secure a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) . Speaking to NDTV's Rahul Kanwal, the actor expressed his disappointment over the situation. The superstar told Kanwal that he feels "bad" for the producer who is suffering due to the release delay. He also revealed that he "expected" this to happen.

Career transition SRK is my role model, says Vijay Vijay, who is now focusing on his political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), also spoke about his decision to leave films for politics. He said he had been thinking about his future since the COVID-19 pandemic, influenced by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. The actor also expressed admiration for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying he looks up to him for his articulation and elocution skills.

Election aspirations On the Karur stampede incident Vijay is confident about winning the upcoming elections, with Kanwal saying he was "desperate to win." The actor told Kanwal, "I'm winning. What makes you think I am not winning? I am winning." He also spoke about the Karur stampede incident at a TVK rally in September 2025 that claimed 39 lives. Describing it as a shock, he said that the incident haunts him to this day and he "took time to process everything that happened."

