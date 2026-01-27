Madras HC sets aside previous order allowing 'Jana Nayagan' release

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has set aside an earlier order that allowed the release of Thalapathy Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan. The single bench had earlier cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. However, the division bench observed that the single bench should have given time to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to file a counter affidavit.

Ongoing dispute CBFC and producers continue to fight legal battle The CBFC and KVN Productions, the producer of Jana Nayagan, have been locked in a legal tussle for most of this month. A fresh hearing was held on January 20 at the Madras High Court with Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan reserving their order. The film is still awaiting certification from the CBFC after missing its original January 9 release date.

Legal proceedings Supreme Court declined immediate relief to makers On January 15, the makers approached the Supreme Court but were not granted immediate relief. The court asked them to present their case before the Madras High Court's division bench. Despite a detailed hearing last Tuesday, no verdict was pronounced immediately, leaving the film's release uncertain. The producers are worried about the fate of their ₹500 crore film amid this legal battle.

Cameo confirmation Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed cameo in Vijay's final film A day before the Madras High Court was set to pronounce its verdict in Jana Nayagan's case, renowned director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed his cameo in Vijay's swansong. "H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me and asked me to do it. I have done a cameo, that is all I can say for now," news agency PTI quoted him as saying during a press conference.

