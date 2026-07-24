'Jana Nayagan': Why Anandhi Ajay's scenes were completely deleted 

In the video, Ajay said in Tamil, "I worked on this film for a year. I was so excited to share the screen with Vijay sir, but my scene has been removed."

She noted she may never get to work with Vijay again as Jana Nayagan was promoted as his last film before entering politics full-time.

"I actually went to the theater so happily... I... didn't expect it to get edited out. Feeling so unlucky, but it's okay."