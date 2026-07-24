'Jana Nayagan': Why Anandhi Ajay's scenes were completely deleted
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, released to a phenomenal opening after a six-month-delay. However, the release has left one actor devastated. Tamil television star Anandhi Ajay recently revealed that her scenes were cut from the final version of the film after she worked on it for nearly a year. She took to social media to share an emotional video where she broke down in tears over this development.
Emotional reaction
Here's what Ajay said in her emotional post
In the video, Ajay said in Tamil, "I worked on this film for a year. I was so excited to share the screen with Vijay sir, but my scene has been removed."
She noted she may never get to work with Vijay again as Jana Nayagan was promoted as his last film before entering politics full-time.
"I actually went to the theater so happily... I... didn't expect it to get edited out. Feeling so unlucky, but it's okay."
Career highlights
Know more about Ajay and her work
The reason behind her scenes getting axed isn't known.
Ajay is a well-known face in Tamil television, having acted in popular serials like Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Kallikattu Pallikoodam.
Apart from acting, she is also a trained classical dancer and has participated in dance reality shows such as Dance Jodi Dance 3.0 and Jodi No. 1 Seasons 6 and 7.
She has over three lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares her dance performances and fitness-related content.
Film performance
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is produced by KVN Productions and features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Despite being delayed multiple times from its original January release date, it opened to strong box office numbers with an estimated ₹41 crore net collection in India on its opening day.
Its worldwide gross collection reached an estimated ₹78.27 crore on the first day itself.