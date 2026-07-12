Janaki declined 2013 Padma Bhushan, urged timely recognition for artists
Entertainment
Legendary singer S. Janaki made headlines in 2013 when she politely turned down the Padma Bhushan, saying the honor came too late and that Bharat Ratna would have matched her lifelong contributions better.
With over 40,000 songs sung in 17 languages across a 55-year career, she felt true recognition should arrive while artists are still around to appreciate it.
Janaki's words still spark conversations
At around age 75, Janaki shared with The Hindu that artists deserve timely appreciation: "Why can't the Government recognize people's contribution when they are alive?"
She also called for more respect toward southern Indian talents.
Even after her passing 13 years later, her legacy continues to inspire, and her words still spark conversations about fair recognition in the arts.