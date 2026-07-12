Janaki declined 2013 Padma Bhushan, urged timely recognition for artists Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

Legendary singer S. Janaki made headlines in 2013 when she politely turned down the Padma Bhushan, saying the honor came too late and that Bharat Ratna would have matched her lifelong contributions better.

With over 40,000 songs sung in 17 languages across a 55-year career, she felt true recognition should arrive while artists are still around to appreciate it.