Janaki 'Nightingale of the South' dies aged 88 in Mysuru Entertainment Jul 12, 2026

S. Janaki, one of India's most beloved playback singers and affectionately called the "Nightingale of the South," passed away peacefully in Mysuru at age 88.

Her family thanked everyone for celebrating her music, which spanned more than 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages during her six-decade career, a legacy that inspired generations.