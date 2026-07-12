Janaki 'Nightingale of the South' dies aged 88 in Mysuru
Entertainment
S. Janaki, one of India's most beloved playback singers and affectionately called the "Nightingale of the South," passed away peacefully in Mysuru at age 88.
Her family thanked everyone for celebrating her music, which spanned more than 48,000 songs in more than 20 languages during her six-decade career, a legacy that inspired generations.
Karnataka to grant Janaki state honors
The Karnataka government will honor Janaki with full state honors on Sunday, including a public viewing at Maharaja College grounds in Mysuru.
Tributes have poured in from leaders and fans nationwide; Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Janaki, while her granddaughter remembered Janaki as both an iconic voice and a loving grandmother.