'Janaki V v/s State of Kerala': Where to watch

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, a courtroom thriller starring Anupama Parameswaran as a survivor fighting for justice, was originally scheduled for release in August 2025.

The Telugu-dubbed version was delayed but became available for streaming on ZEE5 in August 2025, making it easier for more people to catch the film.