'Janaki V v/s State of Kerala': Where to watch
Janaki V v/s State of Kerala, a courtroom thriller starring Anupama Parameswaran as a survivor fighting for justice, was originally scheduled for release in August 2025.
The Telugu-dubbed version was delayed but became available for streaming on ZEE5 in August 2025, making it easier for more people to catch the film.
OTT platform, language options
The Telugu version is streaming exclusively on ZEE5.
The movie was originally scheduled to launch in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada on August 15, 2025—so you've got options if you prefer another language.
Controversy over film's title
The film ran into certification issues over its original title because "Janaki" is linked to a Hindu deity.
To get approval, the team changed the title and muted some dialogue before release.