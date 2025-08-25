Box office: 'KPop Demon Hunters' beats 'Weapons' in North America

'KPop Demon Hunters' takes the top spot

KPop Demon Hunters outperformed Warner Bros.' Weapons, which made $15.6 million in its third weekend.

With a per-screen average of nearly $10,600, this is Netflix's widest theatrical push since Glass Onion (2022).

The summer box office has reached $3.5 billion so far—still not pre-pandemic levels but clearly bouncing back thanks to movies like this.