Box office: 'KPop Demon Hunters' beats 'Weapons' in North America
KPop Demon Hunters, an animated musical from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, just took the top spot at the North American box office.
The film pulled in $18-20 million during a two-day sing-along event across 1,750 theaters—despite AMC skipping it due to their exclusive window policy.
Regal and Cinemark jumped in, making the event a hit.
'KPop Demon Hunters' takes the top spot
KPop Demon Hunters outperformed Warner Bros.' Weapons, which made $15.6 million in its third weekend.
With a per-screen average of nearly $10,600, this is Netflix's widest theatrical push since Glass Onion (2022).
The summer box office has reached $3.5 billion so far—still not pre-pandemic levels but clearly bouncing back thanks to movies like this.
The film's success shows Netflix's new strategy
Originally released on Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters quickly became the streamer's second most-watched film ever and features catchy tracks like Golden and Your Idol.
Its box office win shows how Netflix is blending streaming hits with big-screen events—and that fans are loving it.