'OG': Pawan Kalyan's next single 'Suvi Suvvi' gets release date

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'OG'

Directed by Sujeeth, OG follows gangster Ojas Gambheera (played by Kalyan) as he returns from exile for a big mission in Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi joins the cast as the main villain in his Telugu debut, alongside Arjun Das and Prakash Raj.

The film hits theaters worldwide on September 25 and will go head-to-head with Akhanda 2 at the box office—a crucial moment for Kalyan after his last film's lukewarm run.