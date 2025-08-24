Next Article
Box office collection: 'Coolie' pulls in ₹256.75 crore
The Independence Day box office clash between Coolie and War 2 has been close, but as of August 24, Coolie is out in front.
Rajinikanth's film has pulled in ₹256.75 crore so far, leaving War 2 behind at ₹221 crore.
Both movies dropped on August 14 to catch the holiday crowd, but it's Coolie's steady run that's making headlines.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2': Day 11 collections
On day 11, Coolie earned ₹10.75 crore while War 2 managed ₹6.5 crore—quite a drop from its big ₹52-crore opening day.
Meanwhile, Coolie started strong with ₹65 crore and hasn't lost momentum, easily joining the exclusive ₹250-crore club thanks to its consistent performance.