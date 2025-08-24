Box office collection: 'Coolie' pulls in ₹256.75 crore Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

The Independence Day box office clash between Coolie and War 2 has been close, but as of August 24, Coolie is out in front.

Rajinikanth's film has pulled in ₹256.75 crore so far, leaving War 2 behind at ₹221 crore.

Both movies dropped on August 14 to catch the holiday crowd, but it's Coolie's steady run that's making headlines.