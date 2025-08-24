Who is Mridul Tiwari? YouTube star among 'Bigg Boss 19' speculations

YouTube star Mridul Tiwari—who has over 19 million subscribers and 4.5 million Instagram followers—is among the speculated participants for Bigg Boss 19. Famous for his funny, family-focused content, Tiwari is set to bring a fresh vibe to this season hosted by Salman Khan.

From photography to YouTube sensation Born in 2001 in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari graduated from Meerut University and started out with photography at 17.

He launched The MriDul on YouTube in 2018, quickly gaining popularity for his relatable skits about Indian middle-class life—making him a favorite among young viewers.

His net worth and luxury car collection Tiwari's online success has led to an estimated net worth of $7.35 million and a collection of luxury cars—including a Lamborghini—which definitely shows how far digital creators can go.