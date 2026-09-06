Janakiraman dies aged 98 in Chennai, last Varadachariar student
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S.R. Janakiraman, known fondly as "S.R.J." in the Carnatic music world, died in Chennai at 98.
Famous for his engaging talks and live demos during Chennai's December music season, he was also the last student of the late Tiger Varadachariar, a real link to a golden era of Indian classical music.
Janakiraman translated 'Sangita Sampradaya Pradarsini'
Janakiraman's path was not easy: he lost sight in one eye as a child, but still went on to train with top gurus and study at Kalakshetra, thanks to Rukmini Devi Arundale's encouragement.
He later taught at major colleges, researched deeply into Carnatic traditions, and even translated Sangita Sampradaya Pradarsini into English.
His work earned him honors like the Padma Shri and Sangeeta Kalacharya, cementing his place as a true legend in Indian music.